Kenya's economy is forecast to grow 6.3% this year, up from an estimated 6.1% in 2023, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday, raising its previous forecasts.

The ministry had said in February that it expected growth for this year and 2023 would be 5.5%, up from 4.8% in 2022.

The upgraded forecast for this year, and last year's estimate, were contained in the government's economic plan for the period to the end of 2027, which was released at an event in the capital Nairobi.

The growth would be driven by expansion in agriculture, small and medium businesses, the government said in the economic plan.




