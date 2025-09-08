Isuzu East Africa will begin assembling all its models in Kenya before the end of this year as the Japanese automaker moves to tighten its grip on the regional market it has dominated for five decades.

Company Managing Director Rita Kavashe said the luxury Sports Utility Vehicle – mu-X – will be assembled in Kenya in keeping with the aspiration of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Ms Kavashe made the announcement at a ceremony to mark the Golden Jubilee of assembling vehicles in Kenya on Wednesday.“Our story is one of trust, resilience and transformation. Isuzu vehicles have been part of the fabric of progress in East Africa for 50 years – supporting farmers, taking children to school, driving businesses and building economies,” she said.“We are not only celebrating our golden past, but also looking forward with optimism, confident that our future is bold and boundless.”With 15 models in its line, the Isuzu brand has dominated the new vehicle segment in Kenya for 13 years in a row, achieving more than 50 percent the market share in 2024.

Formerly General Motors East Africa Ltd, the company rebranded to Isuzu East Africa after the Japanese automaker Isuzu Motors Ltd acquired majority stake (57.7 percent) – solidifying its position in the regional market – from the Detroit-based General Motors.

Mr Koji Nakamura, the Executive Vice-President of International Sales Division at Isuzu Motors Ltd, said Isuzu has built a reputation based on durability, integrity and reliability in transport for half a century.“Isuzu Motors remains committed to supporting growth in Africa with multipathway vehicle technology and carbon-neutral solutions,” Mr Nakamura said.

The Golden Jubilee celebrations highlighted the company’s recent milestones, including the ground-breaking of a Ksh3 billion ($23.25 million) parts distribution centre in Lukenya, Machakos County, Ksh1 billion ($7.75 million) electro-deposition paint plant commissioned in 2023 and the partnership with UD Trucks, which made Isuzu EA the official importer, assembler and distributor in Kenya.

Ms Kavashe said the company’s journey into the next 50 years will be guided by Isuzu ID, an international corporate philosophy introduced in May 2023.

The company says it will champion green efficient vehicles and expand completely knocked-down assembly capacity to position Kenya as a regional automotive hub.

During the Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (Ticad 9) in Yokohama last month, Kenya and Japan signed a Statement of Intent with Nippon Export and Investment Insurance for a Samurai loan of up to ¥25 billion (Ksh21.853 billion).

The largest share of the funding, ¥15 billion (Ksh13.067 billion), is expected to go to advancing Kenya’s National Automotive Policy – supporting assembly, spare parts making, green vehicle production and training of technicians.“Companies like Isuzu East Africa, with its 50-year legacy of assembly excellence and innovation, are at the heart of this vision, turning policy into tangible growth for Kenya’s automotive industry,” said Matsuura Hiroshi, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan in Kenya.

Formerly General Motors East Africa Ltd, the company rebranded to Isuzu East Africa after the Japanese automaker Isuzu Motors Ltd acquired majority stake (57.7 percent) – solidifying its position in the regional market – from the Detroit-based General Motors.

© Copyright 2022 Nation Media Group. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

