Google has announced the inaugural group for its Google for Startups Accelerator: AI First initiative. The programme has selected 11 startups from a diverse range of applicants, all are leveraging advanced artificial intelligence to tackle both local and global challenges. This move emphasises the potential of AI in Africa, which shown in a McKinsey report that predicted a $1.3 trillion boost to Africa's GDP by 2030 through AI.

The chosen startups will embark on a 10-week accelerator journey. In addition to gaining access to Google’s AI expertise and $350,000 in Google Cloud credits, they will also receive mentorship, technical guidance, and networking opportunities to amplify their impact.

Selected startups



- Avalon Health (South Africa): Empowers patients with streamlined online healthcare access and offers doctors digital tools to enhance care.

- Chatbots Africa (Ghana): Spearheading SMEs' transition into the Social Commerce era with AI-driven online storefronts.

- Dial Afrika Inc (Kenya): Tailoring customer support tools for global businesses, with a focus on African SMBs.

- Famasi Africa (Nigeria): Building the OS for pharmacies in emerging markets.

- Fastagger Inc (Kenya): Using AI to amplify sales and loyalty, supporting MSMEs' growth.

- Garri Logistics (Ethiopia): Digitalising freight brokerage and transport services.

- Izifin (Nigeria): Providing an end-to-end credit infrastructure via API for small businesses.

- Lengo AI (Senegal): Launching the first Data-Driven OS for the Informal Sector.

- Logistify AI (Uganda): Minimising inventory losses in industrial facilities.

- Telliscope (Ethiopia): Offering an AI-enabled business intelligence platform.

- Vzy (Nigeria): Revolutionising website building with AI-driven tools that craft sites in mere minutes.

"At Google we’ve been working on AI for over a decade, and we’ve shown how useful AI is in our products and for developers externally. AI is not only a powerful enabler, it’s also a major platform shift," remarked Folarin Aiyegbusi, head of startup ecosystem, Africa.

"That’s why we’re focused on making it easy and scalable for others to innovate with AI. Our chosen startups for the 'AI First' program embody this vision, leveraging AI in pioneering ways to address both local and global challenges. We're here excited to support and amplify their impact."

Since 2017, Google has consistently supported African startups across diverse programs. Collectively, these startups have raised $263m and created over 2,800 job opportunities.

All rights reserved. © 2022. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).