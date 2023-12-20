PHOTO
Ghana's economy grew 2.0% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2023, the country's statistics agency said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Christian Akorlie and Maxwell Akalaare Adombila; Writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Alexander Winning)
