Ford South Africa is set to expand its local powertrain line-up, introducing the 2.3L EcoBoost petrol engine to the Ranger and Everest ranges.

The update forms part of a broader refresh to the company’s engine offerings, which also includes extending the availability of the 3L V6 turbo diesel and upgrading the 2L turbo diesel unit.

The 2.3L EcoBoost engine, already used in several Ford models globally, has been tuned specifically for the Ranger and Everest. The four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine produces 222kW and 452Nm, and will be paired with Ford’s 10-speed automatic transmission.

Ford says the addition provides customers with a petrol option that balances performance and efficiency, while the upgraded 2L turbo diesel gains a new timing chain for improved durability. The 10-speed automatic gearbox will also now feature on the XL and XLT derivatives.

The 2L Bi-Turbo diesel will be phased out as part of the revised line-up, while the V6 turbo diesel will be offered in more derivatives, with further details expected in an upcoming announcement.

“The 2.3L EcoBoost engine offers a distinct character, providing exhilarating acceleration and a smooth, dynamic driving experience,” says Sunil Sewmohan, Director of Product Marketing at Ford South Africa.

The updated powertrain range is expected to reach South African showrooms in the first half of 2026.

