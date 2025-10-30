Internet users in Tanzania have reported massive disruptions as voters went to polling stations to elect a new president, legislators and local civic leaders.

Some 37.6 million voters were expected to cast their ballots on Wednesday, although certain categories were permitted to vote on Tuesday in the autonomous archipelago of Zanzibar, in a process that could confirm President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s first ever presidential election. She had inherited the seat from John Pombe Magufuli, who died in March 2021.

But, election day began with reported chaos.

“Confirmed: Live network data show a nationwide disruption to internet connectivity in Tanzania on election day, corroborating reports of a digital blackout; the incident comes as Tanzanians vote for a new president and parliament, with both main opposition parties barred,” NetBlocks said.

In the commercial capital of Dar es Salaam, angry youth disrupted voting in some polling stations, with videos shared on social media showing tents for polling clerks destroyed.

Nonetheless, President Samia voted early on Wednesday in Chamwino near the capital Dodoma, and asked voters to show up to choose their preferred leaders.“A blessed morning and thankful to God, as I joined other voters in Chamwino to vote. Let’s turn out, as millions of Tanzanians have showed across the country, and vote in peace and tranquility,” she wrote on X after voting.

Voting is expected to continue till 6pm local time.

