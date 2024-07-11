The 45th President of the United States and presumptive Republican nominee, Donald Trump, will deliver a speech at Bitcoin 2024 in Nashville, TN.

In a statement from the Head of Public Relations officer, Kristyna Mazankova said the announcement comes on the heels of Trump’s public support for the American Bitcoin industry, adding that this will be the first time a U.S. president publicly addresses the global Bitcoin community, marking this as a historic moment for the Bitcoin industry.

Kristyna noted that Trump is expected to deliver his speech on July 27, 2024, at 2 pm on the event’s main stage, which will be livestreamed to a global audience on the Bitcoin Conference’s official accounts.

According to her, the current number of American Bitcoin investors is estimated to include 50 million people, many of whom identify as single-issue voters.

Speaking on this, The Chief Executive Officer of Bitcoin Inc., David Bailey said from the very first Bitcoin block mined, the vision of Bitcoin was always to create a better monetary and financial system for the world.

According to him, Today’s announcement that the former and future President of the United States will be addressing the global Bitcoin community is a recognition of Bitcoin’s adoption and progress towards that original vision.

He added that this will be the most consequential political event in Bitcoin’s history and a defining cultural moment for our society.

The event expects more than 20,000 attendees, representing over 2,300 businesses, making it the largest gathering of Bitcoin investors, companies and enthusiasts in the world.

