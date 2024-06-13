The formidable role of the United States based Delta Air Lines again formed a major focus in faraway Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) where over 100 airlines from across the world with 1,500 delegates consisting of principal actors in global air transport, gathered to attend the 80th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the World Air Transport Summit.

During an interactive meeting with journalists from Africa, Middle East, North America, Asia and Europe, the Chief Executive Officer of the airline, Ed Bastian confirmed the huge role being played by the Delta Air Lines as the biggest United States carrier in Africa offering many connections.

Dropping the hint on the airlines› efforts to extend its network in the continent through its codeshare partnership with Kenya Airways, Ed Bastian described the airlines› footprint in Africa as a huge testament and a recognition of all the hard work, dedication and success of the entire team of the mega carrier.

Also in attendance at the media parley were other top management team of the airline including: Delta Air Lines President, Glen Hauenstein and Executive Vice-President, External Affairs of the airline, Peter Carter who spoke on what to expect from the airline regarding its services in Africa and across the globe.

At the briefing, the airlines chiefs forecast record high second-quarter revenue thanks to buoyant demand for spring and summer travel.

According to Ed Bastian “summer’s progressing strongly and demand is quite healthy. Demand is growing faster internationally than it is domestically, and Delta is very well positioned to take advantage of that with its partners.”

Speaking at the meeting, Delta President Glen Hauenstein said “We have seen continued strength through the spring to early summer; our international business is quite strong,”

Ed Bastian who said Delta was encouraged by steps Boeing was taking with management changes and other adjustments at the company, remarked: “I›m confident we will see improvement,” even as he pledged the airline›s commitment to its order for Boeing 737 MAX 10 jets.

According to him, Delta currently does not fly any version of the Boeing MAX but has MAX 10s on order for delivery next year.

In addition to Delta’s evolving brand experiences, the airline has been consistently recognised for its operational reliability reflecting the airline’s operational complexity and the exemplary work of Delta people to achieve on-time performance while limiting the impact of disruption to its customers.

Kenya Airways and Delta Air Lines on August 2023 announced an expansion of their strategic partnership with the inclusion of Kenya Airways’ nonstop Nairobi to New York operated service, effective August 5, 2023. KQ currently operates a daily service connecting Nairobi to New York; it is the only nonstop flight from East Africa to America.

The expanded partnership also offers customers additional travel options within the U.S. and increased flying opportunities within Africa increasing customers› travel options to more than 31 destinations in Africa and 57 cities across the U.S. and Canada.

As of December 1, 2024, Delta Air Lines will resume its route between New York (JFK) and Lagos, Nigeria (LOS).

Though the schedule has not yet been published, the flight will initially operate daily, before shifting to three times weekly as of January 16, 2025.

This New York service will complement Delta’s daily service to Lagos out of Atlanta (ATL), which is also operated by an Airbus A330-200, meaning Delta will offer anywhere from 10-14x weekly frequencies between the United States and Lagos.

