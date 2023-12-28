The Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NIRA) has called for improved data protection in Nigeria’s internet ecosystem.

Its national president, Mr Adesola Akinsanya, made the call recently in Lagos during the Technology Times Thought Leadership Series with the theme, ‘Data Protection and Connected Nigeria, Challenges, Opportunities and Possibilities’.

Akinsanya said that protecting data and privacy in Nigeria’s internet ecosystem is crucial for fostering trust, innovation and sustainable digital growth.

Related PostsNiRA, LCCI forge strategic partnership to drive .ng domain adoptionNDPB to institutionalise data protection in Nigeria —SGFNITDA re-assures on data protection

He said it requires collective effort, continuous improvement and the adaptation of evolving technologies and best practices.

“The next steps to be taken in improving Nigeria’s internet ecosystem is through advocacy and awareness.

“We must continue to advocate for stronger data protection policies, raise awareness about privacy rights and educate users to demand and practice responsible data handling.

“Protecting data and privacy in Nigeria’s internet ecosystem also requires regulatory compliance.

“Government must promote compliance with existing data protection laws, enhance enforcement mechanisms and introduce stricter penalties for non-compliant entities.

“Continuous innovation is also needed, we must embrace emerging technologies, promote research and development in data protection, and adapt to evolving threats and regulatory developments,” he said.

Akinsanya noted that the future holds promising possibilities for data protection in Nigeria’s internet ecosystem through biometric technology, blockchain technology and artificial intelligence.

“The adoption of biometric technology, such as fingerprint and facial recognition, can enhance data security and authentication processes.

“Implementing blockchain technology can provide transparent and tamper-resistant data storage and improve data integrity and trust.

“Artificial Intelligence driven solutions can help organisations identify and mitigate data breaches, analyse patterns and secure data through intelligent algorithms,” he said.

According to him, internet-based companies can adopt best practices to ensure robust data protection through data privacy assessments, secure data transmission as well as user consent and transparency.

“Internet-based companies should conduct regular data privacy assessments to identify vulnerabilities, implement necessary safeguards and stay compliant with data protection regulations.

“They can utilise secure encryption protocols and secure socket layers (SSLs) to protect data during transmission

between users and systems.

“They should also prioritise obtaining informed user consent for data collection and processing and ensure transparent and accessible privacy policies,” he said.

Also speaking, Mrs Adaobi Olaye, Chairperson, Data Privacy Professionals, Nigeria, said the implications of data protection for phones must be put on the front burner before the new year, 2024.

Olaye sensitised Nigerians on the need to remain careful in divulging their data to data processors and all.

She said data subjects must demand a high level of security to secure their data.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

