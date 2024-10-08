In an era where the effects of climate change are being felt globally, Tanzania's agricultural sector is undergoing a remarkable transformation. Agriculture remains the backbone of the country’s economy, and as weather patterns become increasingly unpredictable, farmers are facing unprecedented challenges, from droughts to floods and new pest outbreaks. However, thanks to innovative, science-based approaches, Tanzania is becoming a leader in building climate resilience, enhancing food security, and promoting sustainable agriculture.

Cassava: A climate-smart crop solutionCassava, a staple root crop, has emerged as one of Tanzania’s key strategies for climate change adaptation. This resilient crop is not only critical for food security but is also proving to be a major source of income for smallholder farmers. Led by the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), in collaboration with partners like the Tanzania Agricultural Research Institute (TARI), Tanzania Official Seed Certification Institute (TOSCI), Mennonite Economic Development Associates (MEDA), and Cornell University, a comprehensive seed system for cassava has been developed.

This system delivers more than 83 million disease-free, high-quality cassava cuttings annually, generating TZS 3.5 billion in revenue. These efforts ensure that smallholder farmers receive access to drought-tolerant, high-yielding varieties of cassava, helping them not only to survive but thrive despite the pressures of climate change. The initiative also aligns with COP29 priorities, positioning cassava as a key crop for future climate resilience and sustainable farming practices in Tanzania.

Rice: A strategic crop for climate resilienceRice is Tanzania’s second most important food crop after maize, and it plays a critical role in the country's food security and economic stability. However, rice farming is highly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, with flooding and droughts posing severe threats to production. The International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) has been working with the Tanzanian government and other partners to develop more resilient rice varieties that can withstand these extreme conditions.

One of IRRI's key innovations is the Direct Seeded Rice (DSR) technique, which allows rice to be sown directly into the field, bypassing the traditional nursery and transplanting steps. This method not only saves farmers 12-35 percent on water but also reduces labor costs, helping to improve incomes while cutting down on greenhouse gas emissions. By promoting drought- and flood-tolerant varieties, IRRI is providing farmers with the tools they need to maintain high levels of productivity despite the changing climate.

Orange-fleshed sweetpotato (OFSP): A nutritional powerhouseVitamin A deficiency is a significant public health issue in Tanzania, particularly in rural areas. To combat this, the International Potato Center (CIP) is leading efforts to promote the Orange-Fleshed Sweetpotato (OFSP), a crop rich in beta-carotene, which the body converts into vitamin A. OFSP is not only highly nutritious but also extremely resilient to climate stresses such as drought and high temperatures, making it an ideal crop for smallholder farmers facing the effects of climate change.

CIP’s work focuses on improving seed systems to ensure that farmers have access to high-quality, disease-free OFSP planting materials. These efforts are boosting nutrition in vulnerable communities while also providing farmers with an additional source of income. Additionally, the crop’s ability to thrive in challenging environments makes it a valuable asset in Tanzania’s fight against climate change and food insecurity.

Sustainable livestock systems: Enhancing productivity and reducing emissionsLivestock production is essential to Tanzania’s agricultural economy, with more than half the population depending on it for their livelihoods. However, livestock systems are also one of the leading contributors to greenhouse gas emissions, making it crucial to find sustainable solutions. The International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI) and the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) are collaborating with Tanzania Livestock Research Institute (TALIRI) and TARI to promote climate-smart livestock innovations.

These initiatives include introducing improved feeding systems, planting fodder trees, and enhancing poultry breeds. By integrating climate-smart livestock practices, these organisations are helping farmers increase productivity by up to 140 percent while reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 50 percent. This dual benefit of increased productivity and environmental sustainability is helping to create resilient farming systems that support both food security and rural livelihoods.

Seed sector development: A strategic approach to food securityEnsuring seed security is essential for long-term food security in Tanzania. The Tanzania Seed Sector Development Strategy (TSSDS), supported by USAID, is transforming the seed sector by doubling the area planted with improved seeds by 2030. This ambitious strategy is empowering small- and medium-scale enterprises, such as seed breeders and agrodealers, to expand seed availability and improve distribution networks across the country.

By improving access to climate-resilient, high-quality seeds, Tanzania is positioning itself as a regional leader in food security and climate adaptation. The strategy also aims to create jobs, particularly for women and youth, and promote sustainable farming practices throughout the country.

A road to COP29: Tanzania's climate resilience leadershipAs Tanzania prepares to showcase its agricultural achievements at COP29, the country is emerging as a leader in climate-smart agriculture. The collaborative efforts of organizations like IITA, IRRI, CIP, ILRI, and ICRISAT are setting a powerful example of how innovative, science-driven approaches can build resilience in the face of climate change.


