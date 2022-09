Recently elected President of Angola João Lourenço appointed on Tuesday the members of his Cabinet, the new executive, as well as country’s new provincial governors.

The new 23-minitster government is headed by Ana Paula Chantry Luna, who previously held the post of Governor of Luanda.

The Angolan president also appointed 18 new governors.

