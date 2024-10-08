As Africa's agricultural sector faces increasing challenges from climate change and insufficient infrastructure, the African Agri Investment Indaba (AAII) remains a vital platform for promoting large-scale investment in the continent's agriculture.

Stability

From 18-20 November, at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, AAII will bring together key stakeholders—agribusinesses, institutional investors, government bodies, and development agencies—to highlight transformative investment opportunities that can address some of the most pressing challenges facing the sector.

In Mozambique, for instance, maize production is facing severe disruptions due to increasing temperature volatility and extreme weather events. By 2030, large seasonal crop losses are projected to become more frequent, with a 25% or greater drop in maize yields likely. Historically, such declines were rare, but rising temperatures and more frequent droughts now threaten the stability of the country's agricultural sector, exposing the vulnerability of African agriculture to climate change.

In Nigeria, poor infrastructure remains a significant barrier to agricultural productivity. Inadequate road networks and the lack of storage facilities cause post-harvest losses of up to 40% for perishable goods like tomatoes and onions. This inefficiency in the supply chain exacerbates food insecurity and drives up food prices. The slow adoption of cold storage technology and the high costs of infrastructure development further complicate the situation, leaving many farmers vulnerable to market fluctuations.

Financial gap

Meanwhile, in Ghana, smallholder farmers are facing a substantial financing gap. Traditional banks remain reluctant to offer loans due to perceived risks and a lack of collateral, making it difficult for farmers to invest in quality inputs such as seeds, fertilisers, and modern machinery. The absence of accessible financial products tailored to agriculture deepens this gap, trapping many farmers in cycles of debt and underinvestment, which hinders overall productivity growth in the sector.

Addressing these interconnected challenges is a central focus of the African Agri Investment Indaba. According to Ben Leyka, CEO of the African Agri Council, "The Indaba is a critical gathering of influential players in the agriculture sector. Our goal is to create meaningful partnerships that unlock investment opportunities across Africa, especially in areas that will drive infrastructure development and technological innovation in agriculture. The future of African food security depends on large-scale, sustainable investment, and we are here to facilitate that."

Leyka’s vision highlights the importance of the Indaba as a platform for transformative projects that address the most critical issues in African agriculture—climate change, infrastructure deficiencies, and financial barriers. By fostering partnerships between the public and private sectors, and showcasing investment-ready projects, the Indaba aims to propel the continent's agricultural sector toward growth, ensuring it plays a pivotal role in enhancing food security and driving economic development across Africa.

