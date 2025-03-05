Africa Rising Leadership is proud to announce the Africa Rising Leadership Summit & Awards, a premiere leadership gathering set to take place in Johannesburg on 27 and 28 March 2025 at the Inanda Club Sandton. This landmark event will bring together Africa’s most dynamic and visionary leaders in a two-day Summit to explore the intersection of leadership and digital transformation under the theme “The Path Forward - Empowering Africa’s Future through Leadership in the Age of Digital Transformation.”

The summit is set to feature a stellar line-up of speakers, including Nomvula Nxumalo (MiWay Insurance), Themba Chakela (e-Motion), Jackie Kennedy (LeadMe Academy), Francois de Wet (Wamly), Moshe Apleni (Spur Group), Simo-Sihle Mvinjelwa (Baker Hughes), and Sylvester Chauke (DNA Brand Architects) among many other experts driving impact in their industries.



Africa Rising Leadership is dedicated to nurturing and empowering the next generation of African leaders, equipping them with the skills and mindset necessary to drive sustainable growth, digital innovation, and inclusive development across the continent. Through a thought-provoking summit featuring keynote addresses leadership masterclasses from industry leaders and an awards evening dedicated to honouring and celebrating leadership excellence.

Speaking on the vision for the Summit, Nomazibulo Tshanga, founder and CEO of Africa Rising Leadership commented “Africa has everything it needs to be a global powerhouse; the talent, resilience, and a thriving entrepreneurial spirit. But to fully realise that potential, we need leaders who are ready to embrace change and challenge the status quo. The digital age presents Africa with an unprecedented opportunity to drive transformation with Leadership at the heart. Through the Africa Rising Leadership Summit & Awards, we are creating a space where we can engage in empowering dialogue that will drive meaningful change.”

The Africa Rising Leadership Awards will honour the individuals and organisations reshaping industries, building inclusive economies, and pushing the boundaries of what’s possible. Recognising innovation, entrepreneurship, and outstanding leadership, these awards will shine a light on those who are redefining success across the continent.



With over 500 delegates expected to attend, this is the ultimate opportunity to connect, learn, and be part of the movement shaping Africa’s future. The event takes place on 27 and 28 March at the Inanda Club Sandton.

