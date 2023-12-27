Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) participated in the inauguration ceremony at the fishing port of Tanit in Mauritania of an ice factory that would enhance the port’s efficiency. The Fund also supervised the project, carried out for AED24 million (US$6.5 million) by the Emirati company Talc Investment, which is keen to invest in Africa and Latin America.

The project was inaugurated by Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, President of Mauritania, with the ceremony attended by Hamad Ghanem Hamad Al Muhairi, Ambassador of the UAE to Mauritania, and Mauritanian officials.

Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, said that the objective of the strategic initiative is to enhance the operational efficiency of the port, raise the quality of its services, and improve fishermen’s living standards through the provision of better access to local and international markets. The ice factory would contribute to the stability of production and increase export capacity, thereby supporting the country’s economy.

Highlighting ADFD’s role in supporting economic development in Mauritania, he noted that the Fund had financed various strategic projects across the country’s main sectors such as industry, agriculture, transport, and renewable energy. He expressed hope that the latest project would strengthen the country’s port infrastructure, create jobs, and contribute to Mauritania’s overall prosperity.

Mokhtar El Houssein Lam, Minister of Fishing and Marine Economy of Mauritania, acknowledged ADFD’s role in the development of Tanit Port. “The support provided by the Abu Dhabi Fund has transformed the port, enabling it to manage more than 60 ships monthly and unload approximately 20,000 tonnes of fish each year, encompassing both industrial and traditional fishing operations,” he said.

Lam also emphasised the strategic goals of the port’s development plan, including integrating the sector into the national economy to generate employment, increase state revenues, advance continental fishing and fish farming, and enhance the country’s food security through the provision of wider access to fish in Mauritanian provincial capitals. “This initiative marks a significant step towards comprehensive and sustainable growth in the fishing industry,” he added.

Fishery constitutes a cornerstone of the Mauritanian economy. Representing approximately 58 percent of the country’s exports, the fishing sector contributes 8 percent to the overall GDP. Mauritania’s fish exports reach around 900,000 tonnes annually.

The Tanit fishing port, with a capacity to handle 400 small- or medium-sized boats, plays a crucial role in supporting this economic activity. The fishing industry itself provides 260,000 jobs, including 66,000 direct positions, highlighting its strategic importance to the country’s workforce.

ADFD began its development work in Mauritania in 1977. The fund has financed projects worth AED891 million, spanning strategic sectors like agriculture, health, transport, wind energy, and industry.