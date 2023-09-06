The 7th Edition Connected Banking Summit – East Africa will be held on the 7th of March in Nairobi, Kenya

The Connected Banking Series focuses on building future-oriented banking models by accelerating the pace of digital transformation and delivering a delightful customer experience in line with policy and regulations while ensuring the highest standards of privacy and security.

The Summit will host leaders and experts from across the region representing Banks, Insurance Companies, FinTechs and TechFins, Digital and NeoBanks, Non-Banking Financial Organizations, Cooperatives, Investments Funds, and Asset Management Companies to discuss and deliberate on how integrated solutions are shaping the future of banking.

The International Center for Strategic alliances (ICSA) is the Organisers of the Leading Banking Summit Connected Banking Summit 2022- (Formerly Africa’s Digital Banking Summit) is all set to go live with the 7th Edition Connected Banking Summit East Africa which is themed “Accelerating Digital Inclusion Through Sustainable Transformation”.

The Summit goes live on the 7th of March 2023 in Nairobi, Kenya with 250+ Delegates in attendance.

Summit Focus on:

Digital Ecosystem and Latest Innovations

Future of FIs in the Digital Era

Customer Experience and Digital Transformation

DeFi, Lending and Financial Inclusion

Strengthening Operational Resilience

Security – An all-pervasive model

Future of Money: Cash v/s digital currencies

Digital Identity and Financial Security

Synergies Between traditional FIs and Telecoms

Role of AI, ML and Robotics in Financial Services

The past Editions have inputs from:

Makabelo Malumane, Managing Director, Head of Transaction Banking, Kenya and East Africa, Standard Chartered Bank.

Mukwandi Chibesakunda, Chief Executive Officer, Zambia National Commercial Bank (Zanaco) PLC.

Karanja Gichiri, Vice President of Banking Capital Markets, and Advisory, Citi Bank.

Shaun Edmeston, Director of Customer experience, Absa Group Mauritius.

Obinna Ukwuani, Chief Digital Officer, Bank of Kigali.

The Connected Banking Series is an ideal platform for networking with industry players; senior managers, decision-makers, and practitioners operating in the industry and making the most of banking technologies.

About ICSA

International Centre for Strategic Alliances is a group of leading industry professionals and innovators. Our core actions comprise innovations and use case scenarios of industry leaders, by our research and from leading information sources for businesses and professionals all over the world.

