The 2025 Bellville Business Expo (BBEXPO) brought the local business community together for two energetic days on Tuesday, 28 and Wednesday, 29 October 2025 at the Tygervalley Centre Arena, marking its third successful year as one of Cape Town’s most dynamic platforms for business growth and collaboration.



This year’s event connected more than 500 businesses, entrepreneurs, investors, and industry leaders from across the Northern Suburbs and beyond, celebrating the innovation, resilience, and creativity driving Bellville’s local economy.

Organised by the Greater Tygerberg Partnership (GTP), the expo continues to serve as a flagship initiative aimed at strengthening the small, medium, and micro enterprise (SMME) ecosystem and driving inclusive economic growth across the region.

Sustainability and innovation take centre stage

With a focus on sustainability and future-forward business practices, this year’s BBEXPO showcased businesses across technology, finance, retail, creative industries, manufacturing, and social entrepreneurship.

Attendees connected directly with buyers, funders, and business development experts, gaining valuable insights into scaling sustainably, building brand visibility, and unlocking access to new markets.

Key partners including Tyger Valley Centre, Resilient Innovations, Petco, Polyco, Standard Bank, Vodacom, Tappd, BizMag, Print On Demand, Urban Seed PR, the Human Economy, and Get Published helped make this year’s event a powerful platform for local SMMEs.

“Each year, the Bellville Business Expo grows stronger - in both scale and impact,” said Nasmera Buckus, chief operations officer at the GTP. “Our goal is to create meaningful, long-term opportunities for SMMEs that go far beyond the two-day event. This year reflected the growing appetite for sustainability-led innovation among local businesses.

Through the expo and our Bellville Connect Level Up Business Programme, we supported 32 entrepreneurs with the mentorship, visibility, and market access they need to thrive - continuing to position the Northern Suburbs as a dynamic business hub.”

Spotlight on the Bellville Connect Level Up Business Programme

In the lead-up to the expo, the Bellville Connect Level Up Business Programme once again proved a catalyst for entrepreneurial growth. Over an eight-week hybrid programme, local entrepreneurs took part in expert-led workshops, mentorship sessions, and strategic coaching - culminating in a live pitch event on 21 October at the Momentum auditorium, where five standout businesses were recognised and promoted at the expo.

The 2025 Bellville Connect Business Level Up Programme Winners showcased remarkable creativity, business acumen, and a commitment to sustainability:



- Sodieq Barendse – Pekkish



- Carmy Davis – Davis Clothing



- Cazri Johnson – Ncinci Ndiqala



- Shaun Cairns – Seed2harvest



- Aqeebah Taliep – Diamond Sparkle Detergent

Support beyond the expo

The top three winners received mentorship and expert advisory packages focused on strategy, finance, operations, and sustainability. With the support of our partners, other prize packages included exclusive mentorship, strategic advisory sessions, business development tools, media exposure, and access to resources designed to help entrepreneurs strengthen their operations, grow their networks, and scale sustainably.

This ensures that the impact of the Expo extends far beyond these two days — creating a connected, informed, and resilient business community driving inclusive economic growth.

A greener expo experience

This year also saw the introduction of the Sustainable Journey - an interactive feature designed to help visitors embrace greener habits. Activities included Tappd’s paperless digital contact cards, an e-waste recycling bin, an organic waste compost challenge, and the Green Pledge Wall, where guests made photo pledges to sustainability.

The expo’s speaker lineup featured engaging sessions with leaders including Alderman James Vos (Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth), Warren Hewitt (CEO of the GTP), Tanya Heimann (General Manager, Tyger Valley Centre), and Willem Olivier (CEO, Resilient Innovations).

A highlight of the programme was the Zero Waste, Circular Economy and Collaboration panel discussion featuring Kara Rohleder (Petco), Darius van Niekerk (Wasteplan), Tracey Gilmore (TCB), and Alison Evans (CoCT), moderated by Damien Hewitt (Plant the Seed).

“The Bellville Business Expo is a key driver of economic development and entrepreneurship in the Northern Suburbs,” said Alderman James Vos. “Through the GTP, the City is proud to support this initiative, which creates real opportunities for local businesses to grow, collaborate, and innovate. Events like these show how powerful public-private partnerships can be in driving sustainable growth and job creation.”

Looking ahead

All entrepreneurs will be integrated into the Bellville Connect platform - a digital ecosystem developed by the Greater Tygerberg Partnership to empower and connect local SMMEs.

Bellville Connect is designed by GTP to help small businesses be discovered, learn, get support, and connect through four key pillars: a verified business directory, a resource hub, a 24/7 AI-powered assistant, and a peer-driven community network.

GTP remains committed to supporting entrepreneurs and ensuring Bellville - and the wider Northern Suburbs - continues to evolve as a vibrant, inclusive, and opportunity-rich business district.

Through ongoing programmes like Bellville Connect and the Level Up Business Programme, GTP continues to equip local businesses to boost the economy.

For more information on the Bellville Business Expo and other GTP initiatives, visit www.gtp.org.za or follow @gtp_the on social media.



