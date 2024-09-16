The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has challenged the Dangote refinery to provide a discount on its Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) following the refinery’s statement disputing the sale of petrol to NNPCL at N898 per litre.

Tribune Online reports that Olufemi Soneye, NNPC spokesman, disclosed that the nation’s oil company lifted petrol from Dangote Refinery at N898 per litre.

In a swift reaction, Dangote Industries Limited (DIL), through its Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer, Anthony Chiejina, faulted Soneye for attempting to play to the gallery about petrol pricing from the refinery.

According to a late-night statement from the refinery, the claim of N898 per litre by the NNPCL spokesman “is both misleading and mischievous, deliberately aimed at undermining the milestone achievement recorded today, September 15, 2024, towards addressing energy insufficiency and insecurity, which has bedevilled the economy in the past 50 years.”

The company noted that the crude supply processed at the refinery was sourced from outside the country and in dollars. It, however, urged Nigerians to disregard the ‘malicious statement’ and await the official announcement on pricing from “the Technical Sub-Committee on Naira-based crude sales to local refineries, appointed by His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

But the NNPCL, through Soneye, responded to that in a midnight statement on Monday. He said if the Dangote refinery is disputing its quoted price of N898 as the sole off-taker of PMS from the refinery, the nation’s oil company will appreciate getting a discount on the pricing, which, according to him, will be reflective of the current estimated pump price.

“The NNPC Ltd assures that if the quoted pricing is disputed, it will be grateful for any discount from the Dangote Refinery, which will be passed on 100% to the general public,” the statement said.

