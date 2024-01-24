UAE’s Mubadala Investment Company plans to almost double its exposure to Asia as part of its plan to bolster its presence in faster-growing emerging markets, Bloomberg reported.



Of the nearly $300 billion in assets under management, Mubadala has only 12% in Asia today, Camilla Macapili Languille, head of the fund’s life sciences and healthcare investments division, told the news agency.



The company wants to move that number closer to 25% by as soon as 2030, she added.



The Abu Dhabi-based company is shifting its attention to emerging markets where it is currently “underweight,” namely in China, India, Japan, and South Korea, Macapili Languille added.



“The US will continue to be a core market for us not only for healthcare but in general for the broader private equity business,” she told the news agency.



Mubadala’s healthcare investment division will invest between $200 million and $500 million in Asia, compared with up to $1 billion in North America and Europe, the report said.



However, the company is flexible and can increase the investment, Macapili Languille added.

