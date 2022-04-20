UAE - The UAE's holdings of US treasury bonds reached $46.30 billion in February 2022, an annual decrease of 8.49% from $50.60 billion, according to the monthly report of the US Treasury.

At the Arab level, Saudi Arabia ranked first among the holders of the US debt instruments with $116.70 billion in February this year.

Globally, Japan topped the holders of the US treasury bonds with $1.30 trillion, followed by China with $1.05 trillion and the UK with $625.20 billion.

It is worth noting that the UAE's holdings of US treasuries jumped in August 2021 to $58.70 billion, a hike of 60% from $36.60 billion in the same month a year earlier.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).