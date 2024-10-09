GENEVA - The Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre (ADPIC) has showcased the emirate’s capital infrastructure development and management competencies at the renowned Global Infrastructure Conference, organised by the International Federation of Consulting Engineers (FIDIC) in Geneva, Switzerland.

Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), delivered the opening address where he presented the strides made by the DMT and ADPIC in capital projects and the centre's role in shaping Abu Dhabi’s infrastructure landscape.

He said, "Our presence at the Global Infrastructure Conference is a testament to Abu Dhabi's unwavering dedication to pushing the boundaries of infrastructure development. Through ADPIC's pioneering initiatives, we are not only advancing our own capabilities but also setting a benchmark for the global community. This event underscores our belief that by investing in visionary projects and embracing collaborative efforts, we can transform lives and build a sustainable future for generations to come."

The event, held under the theme Transforming Lives with Infrastructure – Investing in and Building a Better World for All, focused on the importance of sustainable, ethical, and efficient infrastructure investment.

Throughout its two-day run, ADPIC was given an opportunity to showcase its extensive portfolio of more than 600 projects – valued at an estimated AED200 billion – to key stakeholders, organisations, and leaders in the engineering, construction, and infrastructure sectors.

Maysarah Mahmoud Eid, Acting Director-General of ADPIC, also participated in a panel discussion, led by FIDIC Board Member Jose Joaquine Ortiz Garcia, underscoring the centre’s efforts to oversee capital projects and drive Abu Dhabi’s growth. ADPIC also engaged with attendees through its exhibition stand, where it offered insights into its mandate, successes, and current projects, facilitating a deeper understanding of its contributions to an international audience.

Commenting on ADPIC’s participation at the conference, Eid said, “The opportunity to share ADPIC’s achievements at such a prestigious forum reflects our commitment to excellence in infrastructure development. By showcasing our strategic initiatives and engaging with global peers, we reaffirm our mission to not only advance Abu Dhabi’s infrastructure but also to contribute to the broader dialogue on the best, most sustainable construction practices. Our participation in this conference is a powerful reminder of the collective effort needed to build a better world, and we remain dedicated to leading by example.”

This year’s Global Infrastructure Conference saw a participation of 650 delegates representing various organisations and companies, reinforcing its position as the industry's leading event.