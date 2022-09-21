Riyadh - Saudi Arabia's holdings of US treasury bonds increased in July 2022 for the second consecutive month, recording the highest level in 10 months since reaching $123.80 billion in September 2021.

The Saudi holdings of US treasury bonds rose by $2.40 billion (2.01%) to $121.60 billion in July 2022 from $119.20 billion last June, according to the latest data by the US Department of the Treasury.

On an annual basis, the Kingdom’s holdings of US treasury bonds declined by $6.50 billion (5.10%) at the end of July 2022, compared to $128.10 billion during the same month in 2021.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia ranked 16th globally among the top investors in the US debt instruments.

At the Arab level, the Kingdom topped the holders of US treasury bonds, followed by Kuwait with $49.40 billion and the UAE with $41.30 billion.

In February 2022, the Saudi holdings of US treasury bonds amounted to $116.70 billion, an annual drop of 12.20% from $132.90 billion.

