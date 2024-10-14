LONDON/DUBAI - Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund is not currently in talks to buy a stake in DAZN, the sports-streaming group backed by billionaire Len Blavatnik, PIF said in a statement on Friday.

"Various media outlets have reported that PIF is in talks to acquire a stake in DAZN. PIF is not currently engaged in discussions with DAZN on this matter and has no current plans to invest in the company," a spokesperson for PIF said.

Reuters reported this week that the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund had been in discussions with London-based DAZN to acquire an approximately 10% stake worth $1 billion.

DAZN is a broadcasting partner for several European football leagues, as well as other sports.

