The remittances of Egyptian expatriates amounted to $219.4bn over the past 10 years, according to the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS).

The agency said that the remittances recorded $18.5bn in 2013/2014, then $19.3bn in 2014/2015, with an increase of 4.4%, and during 2015/2016, they recorded $17.1bn, a decrease of 11.7%, then $21.8bn in 2016/2017, an increase of 27.7%, and $26.4bn in 2017/2018, an increase of 21%.

The remittances recorded $25.2bn in 2018/2019, a decrease of 4.7%, and $27.8bn in 2019/2020, an increase of 10.4%.

The report revealed that transfers amounted to $31.4bn in 2020/2021, an increase of 13.2%, and $31.9bn during 2021/2022, an increase of 1.6%.

In another matter, the agency revealed that tourism revenues amounted to $63.4bn over the past 10 years.

It explained that those revenues amounted to $5.1bn in 2013/2014, $7.4bn in 2014/2015, an increase of 45.3%, and $3.8bn in 2015/2016, a decrease of 48.9%, and it recorded $4.4bn in 2016. 2017, an increase of 16.2%, $9.8bn in 2017/2018, an increase of 123.9%, $12.6bn in 2018/2019, an increase of 28.2%.

Those revenues amounted to $9.9bn in 2019/2020, a decrease of 21.6%, $4.9bn in 2020/2021, a decrease of 50.7%, and $10.7bn during the year 2021/2022, an increase of 121.1%.

According to the agency, the number of tourists coming to Egypt reached 90.1 million during the past 10 years, including 9.5 million in 2013, 9.9 million in 2014, an increase of 4.4%, 9.3 million in 2015, a decrease of 5.6%, and 5.4 million tourists in 2016, a decrease of 42.1%, 8.3 million tourists in 2017, an increase of 53.6%, 11.3 million tourists in 2018, an increase of 36.8%, 13 million tourists in 2019, an increase of 14.8%, and 3.7 million tourists in 2020, a decrease of 71.7%, 8 million tourists in 2021, an increase of 117.5%, and 11.7 million tourists in 2022, an increase of 46.6%.

In another matter, the agency announced that net foreign direct investments reached $63bn over the past 10 years.

The report revealed that net investments reached $4.2bn in 2013/2014, $6.4bn in 2014/2015, an increase of 52.7%, and $6.9bn in 2015/2016, an increase of 8.7%.

These investments recorded $7.9bn in 2016/2017, an increase of 14.4%, $7.7bn in 2017/2018, a decrease of 2.7%, and $8.2bn in 2018/2019, an increase of 6.7%, amounting to $7.5bn in 2019/2020, a decrease of 9.5%, and it recorded $5.2bn in 2020/2021, a decrease of 30%, and $8.9bn in 2021/2022, an increase of 71.4%.

