Existing investors Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) along with Turkish firm Esas Private Equity has invested $105 million in Turkish AI-based marketing firm Insider.

With this latest investment, Insider's total funding reaches $274 million, QIA said on its website.

Ahmed Ali Al-Hammadi, CIO, Europe of QIA said, “Following QIA's lead in Insider's Series D round in 2022, we have been encouraged by Insider's growth strategy and resilience. We are pleased to further support the company's vision to expand... As a female-led tech unicorn, Insider is proving to be a leader in the marketing tech ecosystem."​

