Mubadala-owned Kelix Bio is to acquire four pharmaceutical companies from Yas Holding’s GlobalOne Healthcare Holding (GHH).

The Abu Dhabi sovereign said Kelix, which it announced it was acquiring in March, with the deal completing last month, is acquiring 100% of Bioventure, Bioventure Healthcare, Gulf Inject and Wellpharma.

The pharma assets include biopharma and IV solutions manufacturing, which will be integrated into Kelix Bio, which has its headquarters in Dubai’s DIFC.

Low Ping, group CEO of Abu Dhabi-based Yas Holding, said the divestment represented a ‘strategic pivot’.

Mubadala Investment Company currently manages a portfolio of $302 billion.

(Reporting by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

imogen.lillywhite@lseg.com