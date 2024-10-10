Bahrain - Julius Baer, a leading Swiss wealth manager, has opened a new office in the Bahrain World Trade Centre, signalling its continued commitment to the country.

The move comes as part of the bank’s expansion strategy in the Middle East.

Khalid Humaidan, Governor of the Central Bank of Bahrain, and Julius Baer executives, including Rahul Malhotra and Shaj Babu, attended the inauguration.

