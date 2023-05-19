Riyadh: Foreign and joint investments in the industrial sector have totaled more than 542 billion Saudi Riyals, constituting 37 percent of the sector’s total investments, the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources noted.



The foreign and joint investments in the industrial sector also represent 17 percent of the total number of existing factories until May 2023, the ministry added.



The number of factories with foreign investment in the Kingdom has amounted to 930, representing 9 percent of the total number of factories, with investments surpassing 71 billion Saudi Riyals.



Meanwhile, the number of factories with joint investment totaled 924, constituting 8 percent of the total factories, with investments estimated at more than 470 billion Saudi Riyals.



Also, the total number of factories existing in the industrial sector until May this month has reached 10,910 with investments amounting to more than 1.455 trillion Saudi Riyals.