NEW YORK - BlackRock sees strong demand from its global clients for infrastructure investments in Saudi Arabia, Rachel Lord, Head of APAC at the asset manager, said on Wednesday.

Speaking at an investor day, she said BlackRock has deployed over $15 billion in natural gas pipelines in Saudi Arabia and it has a "strong set of investment opportunities to come".

In November, Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund and BlackRock signed an agreement to jointly explore infrastructure projects in the Middle East, focused on Saudi Arabia.

(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia and Carolina Mandl)