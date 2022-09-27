An investment fund anchored by Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund ADQ, is setting up a new $200 million fund to invest in early-stage start-ups focused on digital assets and fintech.

Further Ventures, which partners with entrepreneurs as an institutional co-founder, will focus on investments in digital assets, fintech and supply chain, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Further will partner with founders and provide “capital from pre-seed to growth, product, engineering, design, regulatory support and market access to teams who want to build lasting technology companies.”

ADQ, the emirate's third-largest sovereign wealth fund with $108 billion in assets, has been one of the most active investors in the Middle East since its inception in 2018.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Cleofe Maceda)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com