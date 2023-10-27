Riyadh — The seventh session of the Future Investment Initiative (FII7) concluded at the King Abdulaziz International Center for Conferences in Riyadh on Thursday.



Around 6,000 participants from more than 90 countries and 500 local and international speakers from different sectors attended the three-day FII7 forum with the theme of “The New Compass.”



Richard Attias, CEO of the Future Investment Initiative Institute, revealed at the conclusion of the forum that the next edition of the FII will be held in December 2024: “We aspire to focus on many issues that concern humanity, and we will also be present in Asia, Europe and America. We will announce our future directions and the agenda will be available to everyone and will include numerous announcements.”



He thanked those who participated in more than 250 sessions broadcast live over the three days of the forum, which began on Oct. 24. The event witnessed participation from the world’s leading investors, business leaders, policy makers, inventors and entrepreneurs

