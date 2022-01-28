InstaDeep, a Tunis and London-based enterprise AI startup that creates decision-making systems, has raised $100 million in funding rounds that included Chimera Abu Dhabi and Google.

The Series B financing was led by Alpha Intelligence Capital and CDIB, while BioNTech (which was behind Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine), Deutsche Bahn’s DB Digital Ventures, G42 and Synergie participated.

InstaDeep, founded by Karim Beguir and Zohra Slim in 2014, uses advanced machine learning techniques to bring AI to applications within an enterprise environment.

The startup will use the funding to optimize the infrastructure for AI, continue to hire elite talent and accelerate the launch of disruptive AI products across multiple industries. The firm will expand its global presence into the United States, it said in a statement.

