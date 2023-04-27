The construction of a new water desalination plant in Umm Al Quwain has been completed, with a total cost of about Dh2.2 billion. The plant has recently started operating at its full production capacity of 150 million gallons per day.

The project was executed by the Union Water and Electricity Company (UWEC).

Speaking to Khaleej times, Engineer Youssef Ahmed Al Ali, CEO UWEC, said that all stages of the construction of the new plant have been constructed according to the highest international standards.

Project to reduce water scarcity

He added that the plant is one of the most important strategic projects that would achieve water security in the UAE, sustain fresh water supplies, and reduce water scarcity.

Its production, he explained, is subject to a distribution program that includes all the regions in which the company provides its services.

He added that the distribution mechanism according to this program depends on several factors, through which the quantity allocated to each area is based on the volume of demand.

Operation

"The water produced from the station is managed through an integrated system starting from the main pumping stations, passing through transmission lines, to strategic storage centres, and from there to distribution networks, to the final consumer", Al Ali added.

He pointed out that the management of this entire system takes place through flow and pressure control systems.

WHO

He affirmed the company's keenness to apply safe standard procedures to ensure the quality of water distributed to consumers, in accordance with the specifications and standards for potable water issued by the World Health Organisation (WHO). These include the periodic sterilisation of lines and tanks, and periodic and random measurement tests.

He added that the water tanks of the UWEC are designed for a lifespan of up to 60 years and are of qualities that require low and time-spaced maintenance during the operation period, and periodically through pressure washing. This sterilisation process does not affect the quantity of production or water quality.

Reduce energy consumption

The CEO of UWEC explained that the station is one of the most important projects that will achieve water security in the country and achieve the goals of its national strategy.

Aiming to reduce the consumption of energy used in production, the station will be built on an area estimated at 250,000 square meters, while its total cost is about 2.2 billion dirhams, and it will serve all areas supervised by UWEC.

