The UAE's Ministry of Industry & Advanced Technology and Germany's State of Baden-Württemberg have signed a Joint Declaration of Intent (JDI) to promote sustainable industrial development, focusing on supply chain resilience, advanced technology, decarbonization, and cooperation during the Munich Security Conference, which took place in Munich, Germany.

The signatories included the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), the Baden-Württemberg Ministry of Economic Affairs, Labour & Tourism and the state’s Ministry of Environment, Climate Protection, and the Energy Sector.

The partnership also involves cooperation among various private and public sector entities in the UAE and the State of Baden-Württemberg to promote bilateral relations in addition to promoting green industrial investments under the Make it in the Emirates initiative.

Some of the key areas of collaboration that will be explored include a focus on AI, smart manufacturing, smart health and aerospace.

The parties will also collaborate on accelerating industrialization and decarbonization initiatives in line with the UAE’s national industrial strategy, the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative, as well as the goals of the Paris Agreement.

The JDI will also contribute to capacity building and skill development, through joint research and internships in companies involved in priority projects.

It was signed by Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Dr Nicole Hoffmeister-Kraut, Minister of Economic Affairs, Labour and Tourism of Baden-Wrttemberg, and Thekla Walker, Minister of the Environment, Climate Protection, and Energy of the State of Baden-Württemberg.

Dr Al Jaber said: “The UAE actively seeks to collaborate with international partners on projects that not only support sustainable industrial development, but also contribute to global climate action. This commitment to collaboration was evident at COP28, where the UAE led on several international initiatives to increase the contribution of industry to global decarbonization targets. At COP28, the UAE launched the Industrial Decarbonization Roadmap, representing a pioneering model for reducing carbon emissions in a phased, targeted manner. The roadmap seeks to reduce emissions by 93 per cent by 2050 through leveraging solutions such as CCUS and clean energy solutions across hard-to-abate industries.

He added: “Building on these milestone initiatives at COP28, this latest partnership supports the objectives of Operation 300bn and the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative. The JDI will focus on identifying projects in the areas of sustainable industrial development, supporting technology solutions, and joint investments which will contribute to the supply chain resilience of both countries.”

Dr Hoffmeister-Kraut said: "In order to future-proof Baden-Württemberg as a globalized business and technology location with a strong automotive and supplier industry and a focus on mechanical and plant engineering, it is essential that we establish an efficient hydrogen economy. We recognized early on the immense potential that the UAE for a wide range of economic cooperation opportunities for Baden-Württemberg’s companies. That is why we established a business representation office in the UAE in November 2022, which provides our companies with targeted support when entering the market in the UAE and the Gulf region.”

Walker said: "Hydrogen is the fuel for a climate-neutral industrial society. Together with strategic partners, we want to create a common market for green hydrogen. The Emirates have the best conditions for producing green hydrogen with solar energy. On the other hand, Baden-Württemberg is home to many companies and power plants that can produce climate-neutral hydrogen." --OGN/TradeArabia News Service

