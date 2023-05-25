As part of its sustainability roadmap, Enoc Group announced significant achievements in its ongoing initiative of equipping its service stations with Photovoltaic (PV) solar panels.

The initiative was launched in April 2017 when Enoc Group successfully installed on-grid PV Solar System at its service station in Dubai Internet City, marking the first fuel station in the UAE to benefit from this sustainable energy solution.

Since then, Enoc Group has been steadfast in its efforts to expand the use of renewable energy across its operations.

Since 2017, all of Enoc’s new service stations opened in Dubai have successfully installed an on-grid PV Solar System.

The group aims to continue this practice with plans to open four more stations by the end of the year reaching a total 60 service stations with on-grid PV Solar System.

Group CEO Saif Humaid Al Falasi said: "We are proud to expand our PV Panel initiatives to create a more sustainable energy landscape in the UAE. These achievements are a testament to our ongoing commitment to reduce our carbon footprint and provide greener solutions for the communities we serve."

In 2017 it had announced a strategic partnership with Etihad Esco to install PV solar panels at old service stations to enhance energy-saving measures across its network in the UAE.

These enhancements are projected to decrease energy consumption in these stations by 40% over the next seven years, further contributing to the Group's sustainability goals, he added.

