Bahrain-based Investcorp, partly owned by Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Company, has led a $55 million investment in NDR Warehousing Private Limited.

The warehousing platform, one of the largest in India, boasts a portfolio of at least 18 logistics parks spread across more than eight cities in the Asian state, including Chennai, Mumbai, the National Capital Region, Bangalore, Coimbatore and Kolkata.

Over the next few years, the company plans to double its portfolio and expand into other cities.

“We are excited to welcome Investcorp as a strategic and financial partner,” N Amrutesh Reddy, Managing Director at NDR, said in a statement.

Investcorp did not specify the value of its investment in NDR. The alternative asset manager has more than $40 billion worth of assets under management as of December 31, 2021.

