UAE – WEMADE, a gaming company headquartered in South Korea has teamed up with the DIFC Innovation Hub to set up WEMIX PLAY Center as a global Web3 gaming hub located inside Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

To fully optimise this opportunity, WEMADE will anchor a $100 million investment fund while providing a go-to-market pipeline for Web3 game developers, according to a press release.

WEMIX PLAY Center aims to endorse the development of the gaming ecosystem in Dubai and support the ‘Dubai Program for Gaming 2033’ to position the emirate among the top 10 cities in the global gaming industry.

As part of the collaboration, WEMADE and DIFC Innovation Hub will launch a Web3 event in Dubai that will take place in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024.

It is worth noting that WEMADE is the first South Korean game developer and Web3 gaming company to become a DIFC Innovation Hub partner.

The hub will also facilitate targeted access to millions of active Web3 game players on the WEMIX PLAY platform, which serves as WEMADE’s native game platform for Web3 games and currently features more than 65 games from third-party developers.

CEO of WEMADE, Henry Chang, said: “The UAE stands out as one of the most dynamic hubs for innovation.”

Chang noted: “WEMADE’s collaboration with DIFC Innovation Hub to establish the WEMIX PLAY Center underscores our dedication to foster Dubai’s evolution into a central hub for global Web3 gaming, and to provide an enhanced environment for global game developers and studios to leverage the unique benefits that Dubai offers for the global distribution of their games.”

From his side, Mohammad AlBlooshi, CEO of DIFC Innovation Hub, said: “Establishing a strong gaming industry will further advance the city’s digital ecosystem, contribute to economic diversification efforts, and boost employment in the sector over the next decade in line with the goals of Dubai Program for Gaming 2033.”

In December 2023, investors at the DIFC Innovation Hub were part of funding raised for Trends analytics platform to endorse its vision and capabilities.

