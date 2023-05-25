Saudi sovereign wealth fund PIF has created a new unit to invest in various industries across Iraq, with a capital of $3 billion and headquarters in Saudi Arabia, the company's acting CEO said on Thursday.

The Saudi-Iraqi Investment Company will invest in areas including infrastructure, mining, agriculture, real estate development and financial services, CEO Muteb Alshathri said during the Saudi-Iraqi Coordination Council held in the kingdom.

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Jan Harvey)