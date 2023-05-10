Indian edtech firm Byju’s is in advanced talks with Middle East-based sovereign funds to lead its proposed $1 billion fundraising round.

“Around $700 million of the $1 billion funding round will be raised through equity, and one of the three Middle East-based sovereign funds is in advanced talks to lead the round,” Moneycontrol, Indian financial news portal, reported citing informed sources.

The funding round is likely to close in a month.

The remaining $300 million will be raised via structured instruments, with the company in advanced talks with US-based asset management companies Oaktree Capital Management, Apollo Management, and Davidson Kempner Capital Management, the report said.

The new funds will help Byju’s to prepay a part of the $1.2 loan raised in 2021.

The Indian edtech company's current valuation is $22 billion.

(Editing by Seban Scaria)

(seban.scaria@lseg.com)