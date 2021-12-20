RIYADH: Cairo-based AIM Technologies has raised its seed round, led by Sequence Ventures, without disclosing the amount.

The artificial intelligence-based customer experience platform is the first investment in Sequence Ventures’ portfolio, which launched earlier this year.

Sequence Ventures is a new Egyptian venture capital firm focused on supporting homegrown technology-based startups.

It aims to raise 500 million Egyptian pounds ($31.76 million) over the next three to five years, Wamda reported.

Its first tranche of capital is currently being raised at 150 million Egyptian pounds.

The capital will be deployed in Egyptian startups in transformational and crucial sectors including AI, fintech, healthtech, edtech, logistics and dev-ops.

In the last two years, AIM Technologies has monitored 2,000 brands, such as Vodafone, Coca Cola, and Etisalat UAE.

It captured the voice of 300,000 research customers serving more than 20 of the largest enterprises across five countries in the region.