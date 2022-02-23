PHOTO
Aiming to solve inefficiencies in a restaurant’s supply chain, OneOrder is looking to provide its platform to all restaurants in Egypt as well as expand to the wider MENA region.
The platform offers restaurants the ability to buy all their food and beverage supplies on a single software, and claims to maintain quality, pricing, and timing.
Tamer Amer, CEO of OneOrder, is also the founder of two successful restaurant chains in Egypt.
Copyright: Arab News © 2022 All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.