ABU DHABI: H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the chairman of Abu Dhabi-based conglomerate Royal Group, said on Thursday that the company has identified a number of "outstanding" investment opportunities in the US market that it plans to pursue.

"First and foremost, I'd like to reiterate that I firmly believe in the stability and potential of the US market," Sheikh Tahnoon said in a statement to Reuters.

“Despite current fluctuations, we have identified a number of outstanding investment opportunities that we plan to pursue.”

Royal Group's businesses and subsidiaries span several sectors, including healthcare, real estate and construction, AI, technology, hospitality and media, among others.

"I want to make it clear that we do not support nor engage in shorting the market," Sheikh Tahnoon also said, referring to recent market speculations.

"We believe in investing for the long-term and actively seeking out opportunities that create meaningful, lasting impact,” he added.