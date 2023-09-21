The UAE-based Zero Carbon Ventures has raised $5 million in seed funding from Emirati businessman and Dubai ruling family member Sheikh Ahmed bin Mana bin Khalifa Al Maktoum.

The firm focuses on bringing carbon-reducing technologies to the MENA region.

Sheikh Ahmed was also appointed as strategic investor and chairman of the board of directors, Zero Carbon Ventures said in a statement on Thursday.

Zero Carbon, which has offices in Masdar City and Abu Dhabi Global Markets, invests and applies technologies to tackle waste and pollution across four key pillars: waste, water, energy and materials.

The funding will help the company deliver decarbonisation projects and accelerate its efforts towards global sustainability initiatives on a wider scale, it said.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

