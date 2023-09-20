Abu Dhabi-headquartered Fuze, a digital assets infrastructure provider, has raised $14 million seed investment in a round led by Abu Dhabi-based Further Ventures.

US-based Liberty City Ventures participated in the funding round, Fuze said in a statement on Wednesday.

Fuze enables any bank, fintech or traditional enterprise to easily offer regulated digital assets products to their customers through their native apps.

The funding will help Fuze’s growth as it obtains regulatory licensing, adds employees and accelerates its geographic expansion across the region.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Daniel Luiz)

