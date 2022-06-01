South Africa’s calling app Talk360 has raised $4 million in a seed funding round as it prepares to expand its business and set up a new payment platform for its Pan-African operations this year.

The funding was led by African venture capital investor HAVAÍC, 4Di Capital and several fintech angel investors.

Talk360 enables users to make international calls through the app in exchange for a fee. With offices in South Africa, The Netherlands, India and Nigeria, Talk360 connected more than two million people in 2021.

The company was co-founded in 2016 by South African venture builder Dean Hiine, Dutch entrepreneurs Hans Osnabrugge and Jorne Schamp.

One of the objectives of the app is to “connect lives” by offering reliable, affordable and easy-to-use digital services to users, particularly in emerging countries, according to Hiine.

Its reach goes beyond the traditional credit and debit card support, as it has more than 750,000 physical points of sale and ability to support mobile wallets.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Daniel Luiz)

Cleofe.maceda@lseg.com