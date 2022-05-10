UAE - Mubadala Investment Company (Mubadala) has announced its investment in Salesloft, a market-leading sales engagement platform, alongside Vista Equity Partners, a leading global investment firm focused exclusively on enterprise software, data, and technology-enabled businesses.

Salesloft’s engagement platform helps sellers and sales teams execute all of their digital selling tasks, communicate with buyers, and get the coaching and insights they need to drive revenue growth.

Vista Equity Partners took a majority stake in Salesloft in December 2021, in a deal that was valued at $2.3 billion. Mubadala participated in the transaction.

Ali Osman, Head of Technology at Mubadala, said: “Salesloft offers a best-in-class platform for sales engagement and drives significant ROI for its customers by increasing the productivity of their sales processes; we are very excited to invest in their business alongside Vista.”

Founded in 2011, Salesloft has approximately 4,000 customers, including Alphabet Inc’s Google, International Business Machines Corp and Microsoft Corp’s LinkedIn Corp. The company exceeded $100 million in annual recurring revenue in mid-2021 and is on track to record a 50% increase in annual revenue in 2022, according to Salesloft.

