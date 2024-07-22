UAE – MENA’s leading digital content provider Majarra has acquired Lableb, AI-based search engine that deals with the nature of Arabic content online.

This strategic transaction anchors Majarra's position at the forefront of Arabic digital innovation and marks its entry into the AI sector, according to a recent press release.

It also aligns with Majarra's objectives to boost the utility of Arabic online through reliable content, advanced user experiences, and Arabic language technologies.

Under the agreement, the two companies shared founders and shareholders, with the UAE-based Majarra being the majority owner of Lableb.

Lableb's AI and Natural Language Processing (NLP)technologies power content discovery and personalisation software products, including enterprise search and recommendation engines.

Majarra's executive chairman Abdulsalam Haykal and CEO Ammar Haykal, stated: "Through Lableb, we see immense potential in bringing real-life applications to Large Language Models (LLMs), some of which have emerged from our region."

The Co-Founder of Lableb, Kinda Altarbouch, commented: "Our shared vision of advancing Arabic AI and NLP will drive innovation and deliver significant value to online businesses and their customers. Lableb's tools are robust, ready to deploy, and capable of handling millions of queries weekly."

Marcus Brauchli, Managing Director of North Base Media, said: “By incorporating AI products into its portfolio, Majarra adds a crucial technology dimension to its offerings. While LLMs are transformative, their true potential can only be realised through AI agents like those Lableb provides."

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

