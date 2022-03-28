MANAMA: Investcorp has acquired S&S Truck Parts, a US-based independent distributor of mission-critical replacement parts for heavy-duty logistics vehicles and trucks.

The Bahrain-based alternative investment firm said the senior management team of S&S will retain a significant ownership stake in the business as part of the transaction, financial terms of which were not disclosed.

The partnership will focus on continuing S&S’s organic growth through further expanding its unique private label offering, accelerating new product development, geographic expansion across North America and seeking to complete strategic add-on acquisitions.

Commenting on the deal Investcorp’s Private Wealth Head Yusef Al Yusef said: “We are pleased to have entered into this investment with S&S Truck Parts, as it complements our experience in the vehicle replacement parts industry. S&S’s leading market position, strong customer relationships and the compelling value proposition of its private label offering present an attractive investment opportunity.

Founded in Chicago in 1952, S&S has a long history of providing high-quality, engineered replacement truck parts.

Today, S&S serves over 1,600 customers including original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), commercial truck dealers, independent warehouse distributors and service shops primarily across North America.

Noting Investcorp’s “impressive track record in the vehicle replacement parts industry and strong heritage in providing strategic and thoughtful partnership to family and founder-led businesses,” S&S chief executive DJ Hoffman said the deal marks “an exciting opportunity to further capitalise on the growth of our unique private label and branded offering.”

Past investments by Investcorp in value-added distributors of mission-critical vehicle replacement parts in the United States include Arrowhead Engineered Products, FleetPride and American Tire Distributors and KSI Auto Parts.

