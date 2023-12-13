UAE – UAE's climatetech startup HyveGeo has secured a pre-seed funding round led by SystemaNova.vc, according to a press release.

In line with its plans to launch its pilot programme in the UAE, the startup will use the fundraising to green the desert and remove carbon using microalgae.

HyveGeo was founded in 2023 by Abdulaziz bin Redha, Samsurin Welch, Eva Morales, and Harjit Singh. It deploys microalgae technology for soil regeneration and carbon removal to address the nexus between climate change and food security.

The early-stage startup addresses the nexus between climate change and food security by deploying advanced microalgae technology for soil regeneration and carbon removal. It plans to build the largest microalgae-based biorefinery business across desert regions, including the GCC.

Farid Haque, General Partner of Systemanova.vc, commented: “Climate change is an existential issue for the human race, and there is a huge job ahead for all sectors to work together to help bring down the amount of carbon in the atmosphere with scalable and sustainable solutions.”

“This is exactly what Abdulaziz, Sam, Eva, and Harjit have set out to do with HyveGeo and harness the power of micro-algae and photosynthesis to create a business that will not only work to remove carbon from the atmosphere but also fight desertification starting in the GCC,” Haque added.

Abdulaziz bin Redha, Co-Founder and CEO of HyveGeo, indicated: "By leveraging blended finance for climate investment, this catalytic funding sets a precedent for how private capital can deliver sustainable impact alongside government backing and incentivise and accelerate the development of carbon removals."

