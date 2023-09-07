ABU DHABI - EIH Ethmar International Holding (EIH) and 9Yards Communications, two leading companies based in Abu Dhabi, have announced EIH's acquisition of a majority stake in 9Yards Communications.

The acquisition aims to broaden EIH's investment portfolio in the capital and expand its presence into vital new sectors. This will be achieved by executing operational plans that effectively contribute to expanding the service offerings and client portfolio of 9Yards Communications, aligning with the UAE's leadership vision to develop various sectors of the economy within the framework of Abu Dhabi's Economic Vision 2030.

EIH has a track record characterised by remarkable growth, diversity, and profitability. The company has cultivated a diversified, innovative, and sustainable investment portfolio comprising over 40 successful companies across various sectors: energy, real estate, alternative investment, technology, healthcare, hospitality, travel & tourism, and automotive and trading.

On the other hand, 9Yards Communications holds a prominent position in the media and marketing sector in Abu Dhabi and the UAE, boasting a successful track record and a broad client portfolio encompassing government entities and private organisations both domestically and internationally.

Ali El Gebely, Managing Director and Group CEO of EIH, commented, "This acquisition reaffirms our commitment to diversify our investments across various sectors, relying on the immense capabilities and extensive experience of 9Yards Communications. Through this partnership, we aim to expand their range of services and enter new markets across the region and the world."

Hussam Al Mulhem, Founder and CEO of 9Yards Communications, said, "9Yards Communications relies on over 120 professionals working in its offices, representing some of the best talents available in the markets where we operate. This has allowed us to become one of the leading media, marketing, and event management services providers for government and non-government entities. We have achieved significant accomplishments over the years, offering various services, including integrated marketing strategies, event management, public relations, and digital media services. We are excited about this partnership with EIH and look forward to embarking on a new chapter."