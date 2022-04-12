Cairo - Sprints, a Cairo-based EdTech startup, has raised $1.20 million in a funding round to scale its tech skills learning programmes in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region.

Alexandria Angels Network led the fundraising transaction, along with the participation of MED Angels and other investors like AUC Angels, Cubit Ventures, Challenge Fund, EdVentures, Falak Startups, and Cairo Angels, according to a press release.

Sprints aims to evaluate talents, provide a customised learning journey, and offer a top-paying job for graduates.

Founded in 2019, the EdTech startup targets youth at the age of 18-35 years who want to enhance their software career in MEA, where the unemployment rate reaches 31%.

Co-Founder and CEO of Sprints, Ayman Bazaraa, said: “Together, we succeeded in delivering 20,000 learning experiences, resulting in more than 80% employment rates. Over the upcoming 3 years, we target to revolutionize the tech sector by upskilling and employing 1 million youth.”

Founder and Chairman of Alex Angels and The Mediterranean Angel Investors, Tarek El-kady, commented: “While technology has transformed most industries, it has yet to do the same in education. Before COVID-19, most startups did not look different from how they did in the previous decades. Now EdTech startups promise scalable, cost-saving, flexible and personalized learning experiences.”

